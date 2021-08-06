Converting box-shadow, to a linear-gradient

Would repeating-linear-gradient work with a square?
If it would, how would it be written?
or maybe you did, I don’t know.
or, what about this one?
Have you tried that one?
repeating-conic-gradient
Can this be improved?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/Lzqko342/
.box {
width: 170px;
--coloration: teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px;
background:
repeating-linear-gradient(0deg, var(--coloration)) top,
repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--coloration)) bottom;
background-size: 100% 50%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.box::before {
content: "";
display: block;
padding-top: 100%;
background: inherit;
clip-path: polygon(0 0, 100% 0, 0 100%, 100% 100%);
transform: rotate(90deg);
}
I was able to do this:
Can it be improved further?
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/0cdyj9g1/
.box {
width: 170px;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px);
background-size: 100% 50%;
}
.box::before {
content: "";
display: block;
padding-top: 100%;
background: inherit;
clip-path: polygon(0 0, 100% 0, 0 100%, 100% 100%);
transform: rotate(90deg);
}
Next I was able to do this.
or maybe this one could be improved further?
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/1g82xkpj/
.box {
width: 170px;
background:
repeating-linear-gradient(0deg, teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px) top,
repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px) bottom;
background-size: 100% 50%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.box::before {
content: "";
display: block;
padding-top: 100%;
background: inherit;
clip-path: polygon(0 0, 100% 0, 0 100%, 100% 100%);
transform: rotate(90deg);
}
Why can’t
background-repeat: no-repeat; be used on Code 2?
When added it messes it up.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lst1u4dn/
Because you want it to repeat to get the second half of the square. In the others you had two linear gradients but in code1 you only have the one (plus the pseudo element).
Doesn’t it do exactly what you want without the no-repeat? It looks to be the most succinct so far.
In your example, how is .box2 fixed so the whole image is showing?
Right now it is cutoff.
That is the last box in your example.
<div class="box6"></div>
<div class="box5"></div>
<div class="box3"></div>
<div class="box4"></div>
<div class="test1"></div>
<div class="box"></div>
<div class="box2"></div>
.box2 {
width: 0px;
margin: 90px 0 0 85px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}
I gave you 2 examples one using inset and the one without inset (the code you had).
The box-shadow on your original example goes outside the box and of course takes up no space in the flow on the page. The box is zero height and zero width and I simply used margins to push it away from overlapping everything.
In the other example I used inset for the box shadow and that draws the shadow inside the box and maintains the flow of the fixed width/height box.
I have them in a column, how would I be able to get the whole image to be visible?
That’s awkward because margin-bottom doesn’t really apply to the viewport. You’d probably have to do this:
.box4:after{content:"";margin-top:90px;display:block;}
Or put 90px padding on the bottom of the body element.
This didn’t work
https://jsfiddle.net/mvfL54ej/2/
Wouldn’t
margin-top: 90px; push box4 down further?
.box4::after {
content: "";
margin-top: 90px;
display: block;
}
No it pushes the pseudo element down to hold the page open. I forgot in my example I had changed the margins on the box so in your example you just need to increase the margins here.
.box4::after {
content: "";
margin-top: 180px;
display: block;
}
Still, that didn’t work.
https://jsfiddle.net/4p3ak7xq/
.box4 {
width: 0px;
margin: 0 0 0 85px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}
.box4::after {
content: "";
margin-top: 180px;
display: block;
}
That isn’t working either.
I’m not sure what’s going on as all were working when I adjusted the fiddle.
Try this instead and see if it solves the problem.
.box4 {
width: 0px;
margin: 90px 0 90px 85px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}
.box4::after {
content: "";
margin-top:90px;
display: table;
}
Using flex, how would I get it to work?
I almost got it here.
The bottom 3 should be aligned evenly.
https://jsfiddle.net/7f3xzmrL/
.box6 {
width: 0px;
margin: 90px 0 90px 85px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}
How do I align the 2 squares next to it?
I’m stuck on this.
https://jsfiddle.net/bwk3xoLh/
It’s just a matter of using margin to create the right space.
.box6 {
width: 0px;
margin: 90px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}
Trying to add this code
https://jsfiddle.net/0tcfrL85/
to here:
https://jsfiddle.net/hwfao2qL/2/
How is it fixed?
.box8 {
width: 170px;
height: 170px;
}
.color1 {
border: 5px solid teal;
}
.color2 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color3 {
border: 5px solid orange;
}
.color4 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color5 {
border: 5px solid teal;
}
.color6 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color7 {
border: 5px solid orange;
}
.color8 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color9 {
border: 5px solid teal;
}
.color10 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color11 {
border: 5px solid orange;
}
.color12 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color13 {
border: 5px solid teal;
}
.color14 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color15 {
border: 5px solid orange;
}
.color16 {
border: 5px solid black;
}
.color17 {
border: 5px solid teal;
}
<div class="box8">
<div class="color1">
<div class="color2">
<div class="color3">
<div class="color4">
<div class="color5">
<div class="color6">
<div class="color7">
<div class="color8">
<div class="color9">
<div class="color10">
<div class="color11">
<div class="color12">
<div class="color13">
<div class="color14">
<div class="color15">
<div class="color16">
<div class="color17">
Fixed with custom margins.
https://jsfiddle.net/fcajxh72/