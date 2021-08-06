Converting box-shadow, to a linear-gradient

asasass: asasass: How come your conic circle doesn’t look like this?

It’s a repeating gradient so it just keeps on repeating. I don’t believe you can tell it just to repeat x number of times (or I haven’t found a way to do that yet).

You could just use border-radius and a pseudo element to get that effect.

Have a look at the MDN site for documentation on all these.

developer.mozilla.org repeating-radial-gradient() - CSS: Cascading Style Sheets | MDN The repeating-radial-gradient() CSS function creates an image consisting of repeating gradients that radiate from an origin. It is similar to gradient/radial-gradient() and takes the same arguments, but it repeats the color stops infinitely in all...

There’s a lot to look at and a lot to take in.