I have an array and i want the values in the arrays to be in Sentence cases formats like School, Church, Hospital.

Eg:

$arr = array('school', 'chURch', 'HOSpitaL'); $i = 0; foreach($arr as $a){ $newarr[] = ucfirst(strtolower($arr[$i])); $i++; }

But the above code only makes school to be School, but leaves others unchanged, i first converted all values to lowercase and then try to make the first letters of each value to be Capitalized.

Please any way of archiving this?