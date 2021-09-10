Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to convert a little script to vanilla JS.

$(document).ready(function(){
	$('#searchText').keyup(function(){
		var txt = $('#searchText').val();
		$.ajax({
			url:'getClient.php',
			method:"post",
			data:{search_name: txt},
			dataType:"text",
			success: function(data){
				$('#search-result').html(data);
			}
		});
	});
});

I’m part-way there…

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
	const txt = s.value;
	//console.log(txt);
	fetch("getClient.php")
	.then (response => response.text())
	.then (text => s.innerHTML = text)
});

but it tells me text() is not a function.

#2 
   /* retrieve search*/
    const retrieveSearchUISuccess = function (info) {
        displaySearch(info);

    };

    /* If Database Table fails to load or what have you */
    const retrieveSearchUIError = function (error) {
        console.log("Database Table did not load", error);
    };

    /* Call Fetch Search */
    const callSearch = (retrieveUrl, succeed, fail) => {

        fetch(retrieveUrl, {
            method: 'POST', // or 'PUT'
            body: JSON.stringify(text)
        })
            .then((response) => handleErrors(response))
            .then((data) => succeed(data))
            .catch((error) => fail(error));
    };

    /* Handle General Errors in Fetch */
    const handleErrors = function (response) {
        if (!response.ok) {
            throw (response.status + ' : ' + response.statusText);
        }
        return response.json();
    };

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
	let text.value = s.value; // I usually make this a global variable as it's a couple layers deep
        callSearch('getClient.php', retrieveSearchUISuccess, retrieveSearchUIError);
});

Something like the above might work?
HTH John

1 Like
#3

Thanks, @Pepster64

I spotted the checkUISuccess and checkUIError :slight_smile: but I’m struggling with the rest.

let text.value = s.value; gives a syntax error. I’ve tried just let text = s.value; and I’ve tried making it 2 lines but that doesn’t help.

#4

Well Pepster’s code assumes your data is JSON. (return response.json(); at the end of handleErrors.)

response.text() being not a function implies that the response object didnt get created.

Your code as written in the OP looks correct, other than you didnt put the txt value anywhere :stuck_out_tongue:

1 Like
#5

Thanks, squire

That’s good to know.

Ah yes. I’m not sure how I pass that as a POST variable to the PHP script.

#6

Okay, so I have discovered how to send it using POST method.

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
  const txt = s.value;
  //console.log(txt);
  fetch("getClient.php", {
    method: "POST"
  })
  .then (response => response.text())
  .then (text => s.innerHTML = text)
});

but I still haven’t discovered how to do the equivalent of jQuery’s

data:{search_name: txt},
dataType:"text",
#7

dataType just tells jQuery’s response handler how to process the result - so in vanilla you don’t do that, you just handle it in whatever way you need to (response.text())

data… there’s a couple ways to go about it, but there’s an example of one way in Pepster’s post:

I believe from context clues at that point text is an element reference to a text field.

MDN’s example:

const data = { username: 'example' };
fetch('https://example.com/profile', {
  method: 'POST', // or 'PUT'
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
  },
  body: JSON.stringify(data),
})

Two notes:
1: content-type should be intelligent and not necessarily need to be set by you; YMMV.
2: you should also be able to pass something like new URLSearchParams(new FormData(yoursearchfield)) as the body parameter, and get a multipart/form-data content type instead.

1 Like
#8

Thanks. I think I’m getting somewhere one step at a time. So it’s the ‘body’ that gets sent, so now I need to figure how to send it as $_POST['search_name'].

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText"),
  r = document.querySelector("#search-result");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
  const txt = s.value;
  //console.log(txt);
  fetch("getClient.php", {
    method: "POST",
    body: JSON.stringify(txt)
  })
  .then (response => response.text())
  .then (text => r.innerHTML = text)
});

I’m struggling with this. :blush: