Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

When using the Fetch API to send data to a PHP server, you’ll have to handle the request a little differently from what you’re used to.

The data you’re POSTing is not going to be available in the super global variables since this input is not coming from a multipart-data form or an application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

See here for more details: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/33439030/how-to-grab-data-using-fetch-api-post-method-in-php

There are a number of ways around this, but the easiest path here is to send the data as FormData. Here is a simple example for you to play around with:

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Fetch demo</title> </head> <body> <input id="searchText" /> <div id="searchResult"></div> <script> const s = document.querySelector("#searchText"); const r = document.querySelector("#searchResult"); const formData = new FormData(); s.addEventListener("keyup", function() { formData.append('search_term', s.value) fetch("getClient.php", { method: "POST", body: formData }) .then (response => response.text()) .then (text => r.innerHTML = text) }); </script> </body> </html>

getClient.php

<?php echo $_POST['search_term']; ?>

This just echos the search term right back at you, but hopefully it is enough to demonstrate the concept.

Another thing you might want to think about when you’ve got this working is to debounce the keyup event, so that your server is not hammered by requests on every keystroke.