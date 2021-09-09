Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

/* retrieve search*/ const retrieveSearchUISuccess = function (info) { displaySearch(info); }; /* If Database Table fails to load or what have you */ const retrieveSearchUIError = function (error) { console.log("Database Table did not load", error); }; /* Call Fetch Search */ const callSearch = (retrieveUrl, succeed, fail) => { fetch(retrieveUrl, { method: 'POST', // or 'PUT' body: JSON.stringify(text) }) .then((response) => handleErrors(response)) .then((data) => succeed(data)) .catch((error) => fail(error)); }; /* Handle General Errors in Fetch */ const handleErrors = function (response) { if (!response.ok) { throw (response.status + ' : ' + response.statusText); } return response.json(); }; const s = document.querySelector("#searchText"); s.addEventListener("keyup", function() { let text.value = s.value; // I usually make this a global variable as it's a couple layers deep callSearch('getClient.php', retrieveSearchUISuccess, retrieveSearchUIError); });

Something like the above might work?

HTH John