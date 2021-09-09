Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to convert a little script to vanilla JS.

$(document).ready(function(){
	$('#searchText').keyup(function(){
		var txt = $('#searchText').val();
		$.ajax({
			url:'getClient.php',
			method:"post",
			data:{search_name: txt},
			dataType:"text",
			success: function(data){
				$('#search-result').html(data);
			}
		});
	});
});

I’m part-way there…

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
	const txt = s.value;
	//console.log(txt);
	fetch("getClient.php")
	.then (response => response.text())
	.then (text => s.innerHTML = text)
});

but it tells me text() is not a function.

#2 
   /* retrieve search*/
    const retrieveSearchUISuccess = function (info) {
        displaySearch(info);

    };

    /* If Database Table fails to load or what have you */
    const retrieveSearchUIError = function (error) {
        console.log("Database Table did not load", error);
    };

    /* Call Fetch Search */
    const callSearch = (retrieveUrl, succeed, fail) => {

        fetch(retrieveUrl, {
            method: 'POST', // or 'PUT'
            body: JSON.stringify(text)
        })
            .then((response) => handleErrors(response))
            .then((data) => succeed(data))
            .catch((error) => fail(error));
    };

    /* Handle General Errors in Fetch */
    const handleErrors = function (response) {
        if (!response.ok) {
            throw (response.status + ' : ' + response.statusText);
        }
        return response.json();
    };

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
	let text.value = s.value; // I usually make this a global variable as it's a couple layers deep
        callSearch('getClient.php', retrieveSearchUISuccess, retrieveSearchUIError);
});

Something like the above might work?
HTH John

1 Like