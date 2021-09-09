Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

I’m trying to convert a little script to vanilla JS.
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#searchText').keyup(function(){
var txt = $('#searchText').val();
$.ajax({
url:'getClient.php',
method:"post",
data:{search_name: txt},
dataType:"text",
success: function(data){
$('#search-result').html(data);
}
});
});
});
I’m part-way there…
const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
const txt = s.value;
//console.log(txt);
fetch("getClient.php")
.then (response => response.text())
.then (text => s.innerHTML = text)
});
but it tells me text() is not a function.