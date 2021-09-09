Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to convert a little script to vanilla JS.

$(document).ready(function(){
	$('#searchText').keyup(function(){
		var txt = $('#searchText').val();
		$.ajax({
			url:'getClient.php',
			method:"post",
			data:{search_name: txt},
			dataType:"text",
			success: function(data){
				$('#search-result').html(data);
			}
		});
	});
});

I’m part-way there…

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText");
s.addEventListener("keyup", function() {
	const txt = s.value;
	//console.log(txt);
	fetch("getClient.php")
	.then (response => response.text())
	.then (text => s.innerHTML = text)
});

but it tells me text() is not a function.