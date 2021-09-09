Converting Ajax script from jQuery to vanilla JS

I’m trying to convert a little script to vanilla JS.

$(document).ready(function(){ $('#searchText').keyup(function(){ var txt = $('#searchText').val(); $.ajax({ url:'getClient.php', method:"post", data:{search_name: txt}, dataType:"text", success: function(data){ $('#search-result').html(data); } }); }); });

I’m part-way there…

const s = document.querySelector("#searchText"); s.addEventListener("keyup", function() { const txt = s.value; //console.log(txt); fetch("getClient.php") .then (response => response.text()) .then (text => s.innerHTML = text) });

but it tells me text() is not a function.