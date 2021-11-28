Convert URLS in string to links with just domain as text

Hey,

I want to convert URLS that are in texts such as paragraphs to actual links, but, I want the link output to be just the domain name, for example:

This is a some content about Sitepoint… <-this would be the link instead of it being https://sitepoint.com…

I have been looking all morning for this but cannot find anything that works.

I found codes that convert URLS into links which work, but they show the full URL as the links output, and i do not know regex at all so I have not been able to just output the destination domain name.

Anyone have a solution for this?

Thanks!