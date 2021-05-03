Convert this writing style into HTML

Hello, I would like to convert this image into HTML Code with the writing style or similar style and the way the blue changes color across the words.
Yes, it can be done with CSS styling. The following article can get you started…
The trick here is using linear gradient, clipping and text-fill-color. Now these are prefixed, so while the example uses
-webkit make sure to use the other prefixes for firefox and safari to cover your bases.
Another example…
Thankyou for all that information. Can it also be done with just HTML?
HTML gives you content, so that would be plain text in the default font and colour, usually Times Roman in Black.
CSS gives you styling, the font you choose in the colour you choose.
To do this without CSS, you could use an image of the text. But why not just use CSS?