Convert this writing style into HTML

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello, I would like to convert this image into HTML Code with the writing style or similar style and the way the blue changes color across the words.

Quality

#2

Yes, it can be done with CSS styling. The following article can get you started…

The trick here is using linear gradient, clipping and text-fill-color. Now these are prefixed, so while the example uses -webkit make sure to use the other prefixes for firefox and safari to cover your bases. :slight_smile:

Another example…