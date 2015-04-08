Convert this design to material design?

@akrimony

You can start with the color scheme of the app. We use Material Design Color Palette Generator. It is based on the Google Material Design principles which I have attached a reference to. I suggest that you pick the 2 main colors on the customer’s logo and use the 2 main color on the customer’s logo @ Material Design Color Palette Generator to generate the app color scheme. This is one facet where you can use Material Design principles in your app.

Concerning the use of other Google Material Design principles, I suggest that you look through the Google Material Design principles documents and see what else can be applied to your app design. You are the most familiar with your app and it is best if you do this.

Best of luck,

Braulio