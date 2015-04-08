Convert this design to material design?

Hi,
I have a design for an Android app, very basic design. Can anyone help me apply material design principles to it and maybe help me enhance it?
Attached is the simple app design for android.
Hi,
I have a design for an Android app, very basic design. Can anyone help me apply material design principles to it and maybe help me enhance it?
Attached is the simple app design for android.
what do you mean by material design principals and what type of app (this app is for a game/utility…etc) is this?
@lauren_olsen17 this is a screen of a retail shopping app which lets users create lists for shopping.
What I meant is, if the client says they want their app to be done in material design, what changes could I make to do that?
You can start with the color scheme of the app. We use Material Design Color Palette Generator. It is based on the Google Material Design principles which I have attached a reference to. I suggest that you pick the 2 main colors on the customer’s logo and use the 2 main color on the customer’s logo @ Material Design Color Palette Generator to generate the app color scheme. This is one facet where you can use Material Design principles in your app.
Concerning the use of other Google Material Design principles, I suggest that you look through the Google Material Design principles documents and see what else can be applied to your app design. You are the most familiar with your app and it is best if you do this.
Best of luck,
Braulio