Why do you want to change it? It seems to be working fine.

It’s already CSS so I don’t know what you mean by convert it to CSS?

Is this supposed to be a border just a zigzag down the middle of the page? You never give enough information to supply an answer first time.

You could replicate that zigzag with a linear gradient but unfortunately Chrome leaves some artefacts in the middle of the spike (which I have now tried to fix with a 1px offset) whereas Firefox is perfect.

However it’s more code than the svg version of yours.

As I said I don’t know what your use case is and why what you have already is not good enough?