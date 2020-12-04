Convert string to boolean and toggle it?

I know there are longer ways of doing this, but I have an attribute on a button (aria-expanded) and I’m trying to convert that string to a boolean and then have it toggle from false to true, and vice versa.

console.log(!(!! $(this).find(".nav-toggle").attr("aria-expanded"))); $(this).find(".nav-toggle").attr("aria-expanded", !! !$(this).find(".nav-toggle").attr("aria-expanded"));

I’m just looking for a more concise way of doing this without having to do a more longform version. Am I missing something obvious?