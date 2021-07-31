Convert string issue

Assuming that someone entered “5.5.5” into an input field, and we are supposed to remove multiple decimals, that can be done like this:

function dotFilter(str) { const firstDotIndex = str.indexOf("."); return str.split("").filter(function removeExtraDecimals(char, index) { if (char === ".") { return index === firstDotIndex; } return true; }).join(""); }

Which in the context of a form with other possible sanitise methods, could be included with the following:

function sanitise(field) { if (field.name === "price") { return dotFilter(field.value); } } function fieldChangeHandler(evt) { const field = evt.target; field.value = sanitise(field); } const formFields = document.querySelectorAll("input"); formFields.forEach(function addEventHandler(field) { field.addEventListener("change", fieldChangeHandler); });

Here’s an example page to play with: https://jsfiddle.net/841mfg23/