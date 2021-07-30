Convert string issue

An input of “5 . 5 . 5” should display 5.55 : expected ‘5.5.5’ to equal ‘5.55’
So I need to convert from
5.5.5 to
5.55 .
How to do that?
Any Help or tips?
How far have you got with this?
Sorry I don’t understand !!!
What do you mean?
What rules is your conversion expected to follow?
for example why is your expected output 5.55 and not 55.5?
IF you know there will always be 2 decimal points you could: remove all ‘.’ and divide by 100.
let num = '5.5.5';
num = num.replace('.','')/100
I suspect that it’s to clean up accidental entries by removing all but the first decimal point.