Convert string issue

JavaScript
#1

An input of “5 . 5 . 5” should display 5.55 : expected ‘5.5.5’ to equal ‘5.55’

So I need to convert from 5.5.5 to 5.55 .
How to do that?
Any Help or tips?

#2

How far have you got with this?

#3

Sorry I don’t understand !!!
What do you mean?

#4

What rules is your conversion expected to follow?

#5

for example why is your expected output 5.55 and not 55.5?

IF you know there will always be 2 decimal points you could: remove all ‘.’ and divide by 100.

let num = '5.5.5';
num = num.replace('.','')/100
#6

I suspect that it’s to clean up accidental entries by removing all but the first decimal point.