Convert or use API? Laravel vs Codeignitor

The obvious thing to do is to ditch both systems and rewrite completely in Symfony. Just kidding. It basically impossible to offer useful advice to these sorts of ill-defined questions.

You say your CI is ‘not that small’. For some people that means replacing might take three days. Or it might take 3 years. Hard to say based on your description.

The part about wasting money already spent is what is known as the sunk cost fallacy. It’s why companies (and governments) will often keep throwing billions of dollars into failed systems because hey, they have ready spent millions on it. Recognizing that spent money is gone is one of the most difficult things to do.

The only real short term requirement that I can see in your question is a single sign on capability. Assuming the systems have similar user requirements then I would think that would be possible without a great deal of effort. But again it depends on the actual implementation.

As far as future data sharing and code maintenance goes, you really need to come up with an actual set of requirements before useful suggestions can be made.