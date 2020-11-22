Convert or use API? Laravel vs Codeignitor

I have a one system in Laravel and one another related system in codeignitor (older one but upgraded to latest codeignitor). They are related but kind of two different applications (independent applications).

I am thinking of having one login for both now and the data of two system may have to exchanged at some point for better management (now they do not interact).

Now I am confused either:

Rewrite or convert codeignitor app totally in laravel

problem: will cost time and money and codeignitor system is not that small as well.

Good thing: Laravel is future and having system in two different platforms may not be good for long run, user will have single sign on, Laravel looks future.

2)Keep it in two different platform develop independently and use api for interaction (also i have invested money developing codeignitor system as well so will be waste if I have to change it to laravel).

I am really confused, what should I do? Any thoughts or suggestions?