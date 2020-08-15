Convert HTML to PDF

Is it possible to convert an html page to a pdf document without a 3rd party application? I haven’t been able to find this - perhaps I am missing something in my search.
Thank you.
If you have Windows 10, File-> Print to PDF
https://www.isumsoft.com/windows-10/enable-microsoft-print-to-pdf-option-in-windows-10.html
Thank you for that. I didn’t make myself clear - I was referring to a website from the server to convert a printable html page to pdf for the user to save. IE. Article you might have on your website and allow a user to save it as a pdf., not using the user’s browser to do that.
Sorry no - JavaScript doesn’t provide any way to do that.
Thank you for that. I was pretty sure there wasn’t a way to do that but wanted to double check with an expert such as yourself. Thanks!
