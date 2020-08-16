Convert HTML to PDF

javascript7: javascript7: If there are updates, do they always change to a new version rather than updating the existing?

Yes that’s the point of versioning. :-) You can check their releases to see what kind of updates have been published in the past.

javascript7: javascript7: Would changes to updated versions be required based on browsers changing their versions?

No the browser versions are not related… if at all it’s the other way round, in that a library might introduce new features that won’t work in older browsers any more that were previously supported. By pinning a specific (minor) version you’re always safe though; JS libraries usually follow semantic versioning as explained here:

https://docs.npmjs.com/about-semantic-versioning