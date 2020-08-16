Convert HTML to PDF

JavaScript
#1

Is it possible to convert an html page to a pdf document without a 3rd party application? I haven’t been able to find this - perhaps I am missing something in my search.



#2

If you have Windows 10, File-> Print to PDF

https://www.isumsoft.com/windows-10/enable-microsoft-print-to-pdf-option-in-windows-10.html

#3

Thank you for that. I didn’t make myself clear - I was referring to a website from the server to convert a printable html page to pdf for the user to save. IE. Article you might have on your website and allow a user to save it as a pdf., not using the user’s browser to do that.

#4

Sorry no - JavaScript doesn’t provide any way to do that.

#5

Thank you for that. I was pretty sure there wasn’t a way to do that but wanted to double check with an expert such as yourself. Thanks!

#6

I haven’t really tried it but this library might be worth a shot:

#7

The question now for @javascript7 is, are you wanting this to work only on your own page, or for people to be able to use a JavaScript technique to save as PDF on any page?

#8

Thanks, I will look into that and see how it works.

#9

I only want it to work on one specific page. Are you saying by asking that question that it work be very difficult for multiple questions?

#10

Yes. I’m glad that it’s for only one page, as that reduces potential problems for you.

#11

Here’s the test copy that works just fine. It was pretty easy - not sure if I missed anything?? Any suggestions appreciated. Is it best to have the html2.pdf.js on the server or is it okay the way I have it, with using the bundle at the website?

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>html2pdf Test - Template</title>
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />

    <style type="text/css">
      /* Basic styling for root. */
      #root {
        width: 500px;
        height: 700px;
        background-color: yellow;
      }
    </style>
  </head>

  <body>
    <!-- Button to generate PDF. -->
    <button onclick="test()">Generate PDF</button>

    <!-- Div to capture. -->
    <div id="root">
      This is a test
    </div>

    <!-- Include html2pdf bundle. -->

    <script src="https://raw.githack.com/eKoopmans/html2pdf/master/dist/html2pdf.bundle.js"></script>



    <script>
        function test() {
            // Get the element.
            var element = document.getElementById('root');

            // Generate the PDF.
            html2pdf().from(element).set({
                margin: 1,
                filename: 'test.pdf',
                html2canvas: { scale: 2 },
                jsPDF: { orientation: 'portrait', unit: 'in', format: 'letter', compressPDF: true }
            }).save();
        }
    </script>
  </body>
</html>