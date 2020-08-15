Convert HTML to PDF

Is it possible to convert an html page to a pdf document without a 3rd party application? I haven’t been able to find this - perhaps I am missing something in my search.
Thank you.
If you have Windows 10, File-> Print to PDF
https://www.isumsoft.com/windows-10/enable-microsoft-print-to-pdf-option-in-windows-10.html
Thank you for that. I didn’t make myself clear - I was referring to a website from the server to convert a printable html page to pdf for the user to save. IE. Article you might have on your website and allow a user to save it as a pdf., not using the user’s browser to do that.
Sorry no - JavaScript doesn’t provide any way to do that.
Thank you for that. I was pretty sure there wasn’t a way to do that but wanted to double check with an expert such as yourself. Thanks!
I haven’t really tried it but this library might be worth a shot:
The question now for @javascript7 is, are you wanting this to work only on your own page, or for people to be able to use a JavaScript technique to save as PDF on any page?
Thanks, I will look into that and see how it works.
I only want it to work on one specific page. Are you saying by asking that question that it work be very difficult for multiple questions?
Yes. I’m glad that it’s for only one page, as that reduces potential problems for you.