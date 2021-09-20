Convert Color image to greyscale coding challenge

An array of size N x M represents pixels of an image. Each cell of this array contains an array of size 3 with the pixel’s color information: [R,G,B]

Convert the color image, into an average greyscale image.

The [R,G,B] array contains integers between 0 and 255 for each color.

To transform a color pixel into a greyscale pixel, average the values of that pixel:

p = [R,G,B] => [(R+G+B)/3, (R+G+B)/3, (R+G+B)/3]

Note: the values for the pixel must be integers, therefore you should round floats to the nearest integer.

Example

Here’s an example of a 2x2 image:

[ [ [123, 231, 12], [56, 43, 124] ], [ [78, 152, 76], [64, 132, 200] ] ]

Here’s the expected image after transformation: