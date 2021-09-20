Convert Color image to greyscale coding challenge

Codewars coding challenge (Convert Color image to greyscale) instrucions
An array of size N x M represents pixels of an image. Each cell of this array contains an array of size 3 with the pixel’s color information:
[R,G,B]
Convert the color image, into an average greyscale image.
The
[R,G,B]array contains integers between 0 and 255 for each color.
To transform a color pixel into a greyscale pixel, average the values of that pixel:
p = [R,G,B] => [(R+G+B)/3, (R+G+B)/3, (R+G+B)/3]
Note: the values for the pixel must be integers, therefore you should round floats to the nearest integer.
Example
Here’s an example of a 2x2 image:
[ [ [123, 231, 12], [56, 43, 124] ], [ [78, 152, 76], [64, 132, 200] ] ]
Here’s the expected image after transformation:
[ [ [122, 122, 122], [74, 74, 74] ], [ [102, 102, 102], [132, 132, 132] ] ]
I have question. How can I loop through An array of size N x M. N is anonymous and M is anonymous !!!?