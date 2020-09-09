Convert array to dynamic html table

Hi, I’ve got the following array, which comes from a database query
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[proprietario] => Filippo Rossi
[interno] => A3
[Tabella Generale] => 6.000,0.228000000
[Tabella A] => 0.000
[Tabella B] => 0.000
[Tabella C] => 0.000
[total] => 0.228000000
)
[1] => Array
(
[proprietario] => Giuseppe Rossi
[interno] => A4
[Tabella Generale] => 2.000,0.076000000
[Tabella A] => 8.000,0.040000000
[Tabella B] => 0.000
[Tabella C] => 0.000
[total] => 0.040000000,0.076000000
)
)
I need to convert it to a html table possibily with twig and the table should look like this
The problem is also that the headers (tabella generale, tabella a, tabella b, tabella c) are non always the same.
I don’t really know where to start. Many thanks for your support