I would like to control the size of a break <br>

I don’t want to do this universally, just on an as need basis. Because a double break <br><br> is too much space.

I used this:

<style> br { content: ""; margin: 2em; display: block; font-size: 24%; } </style>

…but that would apply to all.

I tried this which doesn’t seem to work:

<div style="line-height: 1.38;">

Does anybody have any good suggestions? Thanks for your help.