Controlling session Time

<?php session_start(); echo session_id();

The code above produces the result below.

7f1te8nvobuc8v2m9d4lvrphh5

I like to make it doesn’t change when I reflesh the page within 10 seconds

And

I like to make it changes when I reflesh the page after 10 seconds.

The following is my trials for it.

after I opened xampp/php/php.ini, I changed like the following.

before modifying

session.gc_maxlifetime 1440 after modifying

session.gc_maxlifetime 10

And I modified more like the following

session.gc_probability=1

session.gc_divisor=1

After modifying like the above.

I reflesh several times expecting it changes after 10 seconds.

But it seems not to change.

(Q1) Is it possible to control the session time?

(Q2) If it is possible to control the session time, How can I make the value of session_id() is changing whenever I reflesh it after 10 seconds?