Controlling aspect ratios in css grid children?

Yes. All images the same size. So if the images are all set to, say 3:2 aspect ratio then all of the images would be 3:2 regardless of their native aspect ratio, and anything longer/shorter would simply be cut off (based from the center).
Relatively new. The way things work is that we often hear about useful CSS properties / values long before browsers implement them. So, it’s been a known property for quite some time but it’s only recently something which my colleagues and myself have been able to start using due to the list of browsers we support. https://caniuse.com/?search=aspect-ratio