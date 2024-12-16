Controlling aspect ratios in css grid children?

Suppose I have markup like

<div style="display:grid"> <a> <img src="200x300px.jpg"> </a> <a> <img src="100x500px.jpg"> </a> <a> <img src="200x200px.jpg> </a> </div>

How can I control the aspect ratio of both the <a> wrapper and the <img> inside?

Suppose I wanted to set all of the grid items to have a 3:2 aspect ratio with the images filling the container?