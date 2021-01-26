Controled checkboxes by checkbox

HTML & CSS
,
#1

Hi
my name is frank and I try to experiment checkbox control by checkbox. it looks working but I need help with display, appearance. using bs3 at moment, the bs3 checkbox “template” from w3schools ‘falls apart’ at display after applying my idea. I don’t understand why. please help me to get a well formatted display, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> 

<head> 
	<title> 
		How to check a checkbox with jQuery? 
	</title> 

	<script src= 
"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"> 
	</script> 
</head> 

<body> 
	<center> 
		<h1 style="color: green"> 
		GeeksforGeeks 
		</h1> 

		<b> 
		jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox 
		</b> 

		<p> 
		    <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="checkcontrol"> 
			contact yes/no</label>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="male"> 
			Male</label> 
			</div>
			
            <div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="female"> 
			Female</label> 
			</div>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="notdeclared"> 
			Not declared</label> 
			</div>
		</p> 

		<p> 
			<button type="button" class="check-male"> 
				male 
			</button> 

			<button type="button" class="check-female"> 
				female 
			</button>
			
			<button type="button" class="check-notdeclared"> 
				notdeclared 
			</button>	

			<button type="button" class="reset"> 
				Reset 
			</button> 
		</p> 

		<script type="text/javascript"> 
			$(document).ready(function() { 
			    $("#checkcontrol").blur(function() { 
					//$("#checkcontrol").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-male").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-female").click(function() { 
					$("#female").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				}); 
				$(".check-notdeclared").click(function() { 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				});
				
								
				$(".reset").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#female").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", false); 
				}); 
				$('#checkcontrol').click(function(){
					if($(this).prop("checked") == true){
						console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
						$('div.chckbox').addClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//alert("not empty");
					}
					else if($(this).prop("checked") == false){
						console.log("Checkbox is unchecked.");
						$('div.chckbox').removeClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//alert("empty");
						$(div.chckbox).removeClass("disabled");
					}
        });
				
			}); 
		</script> 
	</center> 
</body> 

</html>
#2

Off Topic:

Remember to validate your code. https://validator.w3.org

The <center> tag is obsolete and should not be used.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/center

#3

OK , I’ll do it, thank you.

#4

What’s wrong with this.

Compare it to the similar one above to see your error.

#5

the quotation marks are missing but I disabled them because I found it a duplicate statement. apart from that I’ve done checking with w3 validator and it looks ok but the appearance might be a bit redundant. please have a look, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head> 

	<title> 
		How to check a checkbox with jQuery? 
	</title> 
	<meta charset="utf-8"/>

	<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"> 
	</script> 
	<style>
		.centering{
			text-align:center;
			color: green;
		}
	</style>
</head> 

<body> 
	 
		<h1 class="centering" style=""> 
		GeeksforGeeks 
		</h1> 

		<b> 
		jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox 
		</b> 

		
		    <label>
			<input type="checkbox" name="option" id="checkcontrol"> 
			contact yes/no</label>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<input type="checkbox" name="option" id="male"> 
			<button type="button" class="check-male"> 
				Male 
			</button><label> Male</label> 
			</div>
			
            <div class="checkbox">
			<input type="checkbox" name="option" id="female"> 
			<button type="button" class="check-female"> 
				Female 
			</button><label>Female</label> 
			</div>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<input type="checkbox" name="option" id="notdeclared"> 
			<button type="button" class="check-notdeclared"> 
				Not declared 
			</button><label>Not declared</label> 
			</div>
		 
 		<button type="button" class="reset"> 
				Reset 
			</button> 
		

		<script> 
			$(document).ready(function() { 
			    $("#checkcontrol").blur(function() { 
					//$("#checkcontrol").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-male").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-female").click(function() { 
					$("#female").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				}); 
				$(".check-notdeclared").click(function() { 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				});
				
								
				$(".reset").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#female").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", false); 
				}); 
				$('#checkcontrol').click(function(){
					if($(this).prop("checked") == true){
						console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
						$('div.chckbox').addClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//alert("not empty");
					}
					else if($(this).prop("checked") == false){
						console.log("Checkbox is unchecked.");
						$('div.chckbox').removeClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//alert("empty");
						//$("div.chckbox").removeClass("disabled");
					}
        });
				
			}); 
		</script> 
	 
</body> 

</html>
#6

Have a look at what exactly?

What is the problem and what are you trying to do and what should it look like? (3 questions to answer there)

It looks like the JS forum would probably be more appropriate unless you have css issues you need to resolve.

#7

thank you for answer. I just need to double check the code. I would like use it in registration form. also button and label looks redundant by content. is it ok or there is a solution for ‘all in one’ option.thank you.