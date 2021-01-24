Controled checkboxes by checkbox

Hi

my name is frank and I try to experiment checkbox control by checkbox. it looks working but I need help with display, appearance. using bs3 at moment, the bs3 checkbox “template” from w3schools ‘falls apart’ at display after applying my idea. I don’t understand why. please help me to get a well formatted display, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <head> <title> How to check a checkbox with jQuery? </title> <script src= "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"> </script> </head> <body> <center> <h1 style="color: green"> GeeksforGeeks </h1> <b> jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox </b> <p> <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="checkcontrol"> contact yes/no</label> <div class="checkbox"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="male"> Male</label> </div> <div class="checkbox"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="female"> Female</label> </div> <div class="checkbox"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="notdeclared"> Not declared</label> </div> </p> <p> <button type="button" class="check-male"> male </button> <button type="button" class="check-female"> female </button> <button type="button" class="check-notdeclared"> notdeclared </button> <button type="button" class="reset"> Reset </button> </p> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function() { $("#checkcontrol").blur(function() { //$("#checkcontrol").prop("checked", true); //if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); } }); $(".check-male").click(function() { $("#male").prop("checked", true); //if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); } }); $(".check-female").click(function() { $("#female").prop("checked", true); //if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); } }); $(".check-notdeclared").click(function() { $("#notdeclared").prop("checked", true); //if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); } }); $(".reset").click(function() { $("#male").prop("checked", false); $("#female").prop("checked", false); $("#notdeclared").prop("checked", false); }); $('#checkcontrol').click(function(){ if($(this).prop("checked") == true){ console.log("Checkbox is checked."); $('div.chckbox').addClass("disabled"); //checkbox $( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", true ); $( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", true ); $( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true ); //button $( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", true ); $( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", true ); $( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true ); $( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", true ); //alert("not empty"); } else if($(this).prop("checked") == false){ console.log("Checkbox is unchecked."); $('div.chckbox').removeClass("disabled"); //checkbox $( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", false ); $( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", false ); $( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false ); //button $( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", false ); $( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", false ); $( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false ); $( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", false ); //alert("empty"); $(div.chckbox).removeClass("disabled"); } }); }); </script> </center> </body> </html>