Controled checkboxes by checkbox

HTML & CSS
,
#1

Hi
my name is frank and I try to experiment checkbox control by checkbox. it looks working but I need help with display, appearance. using bs3 at moment, the bs3 checkbox “template” from w3schools ‘falls apart’ at display after applying my idea. I don’t understand why. please help me to get a well formatted display, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> 

<head> 
	<title> 
		How to check a checkbox with jQuery? 
	</title> 

	<script src= 
"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"> 
	</script> 
</head> 

<body> 
	<center> 
		<h1 style="color: green"> 
		GeeksforGeeks 
		</h1> 

		<b> 
		jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox 
		</b> 

		<p> 
		    <label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="checkcontrol"> 
			contact yes/no</label>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="male"> 
			Male</label> 
			</div>
			
            <div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="female"> 
			Female</label> 
			</div>
			
			<div class="checkbox">
			<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="notdeclared"> 
			Not declared</label> 
			</div>
		</p> 

		<p> 
			<button type="button" class="check-male"> 
				male 
			</button> 

			<button type="button" class="check-female"> 
				female 
			</button>
			
			<button type="button" class="check-notdeclared"> 
				notdeclared 
			</button>	

			<button type="button" class="reset"> 
				Reset 
			</button> 
		</p> 

		<script type="text/javascript"> 
			$(document).ready(function() { 
			    $("#checkcontrol").blur(function() { 
					//$("#checkcontrol").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-male").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", true); 
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
				}); 
				$(".check-female").click(function() { 
					$("#female").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				}); 
				$(".check-notdeclared").click(function() { 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", true);
					//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }	
				});
				
								
				$(".reset").click(function() { 
					$("#male").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#female").prop("checked", false); 
					$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", false); 
				}); 
				$('#checkcontrol').click(function(){
					if($(this).prop("checked") == true){
						console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
						$('div.chckbox').addClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", true );
						//alert("not empty");
					}
					else if($(this).prop("checked") == false){
						console.log("Checkbox is unchecked.");
						$('div.chckbox').removeClass("disabled");
						//checkbox
						$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//button
						$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", false );
						//alert("empty");
						$(div.chckbox).removeClass("disabled");
					}
        });
				
			}); 
		</script> 
	</center> 
</body> 

</html>
Off Topic:

Remember to validate your code. https://validator.w3.org

The <center> tag is obsolete and should not be used.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/center

OK , I’ll do it, thank you.

What’s wrong with this.

Compare it to the similar one above to see your error.