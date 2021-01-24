Controled checkboxes by checkbox

Hi
my name is frank and I try to experiment checkbox control by checkbox. it looks working but I need help with display, appearance. using bs3 at moment, the bs3 checkbox “template” from w3schools ‘falls apart’ at display after applying my idea. I don’t understand why. please help me to get a well formatted display, thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<title>
How to check a checkbox with jQuery?
</title>
<script src=
"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js">
</script>
</head>
<body>
<center>
<h1 style="color: green">
GeeksforGeeks
</h1>
<b>
jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox
</b>
<p>
<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="checkcontrol">
contact yes/no</label>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="male">
Male</label>
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="female">
Female</label>
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="option" id="notdeclared">
Not declared</label>
</div>
</p>
<p>
<button type="button" class="check-male">
male
</button>
<button type="button" class="check-female">
female
</button>
<button type="button" class="check-notdeclared">
notdeclared
</button>
<button type="button" class="reset">
Reset
</button>
</p>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#checkcontrol").blur(function() {
//$("#checkcontrol").prop("checked", true);
//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
});
$(".check-male").click(function() {
$("#male").prop("checked", true);
//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
});
$(".check-female").click(function() {
$("#female").prop("checked", true);
//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
});
$(".check-notdeclared").click(function() {
$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", true);
//if (input === "" ) {alert("empty"); }
});
$(".reset").click(function() {
$("#male").prop("checked", false);
$("#female").prop("checked", false);
$("#notdeclared").prop("checked", false);
});
$('#checkcontrol').click(function(){
if($(this).prop("checked") == true){
console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
$('div.chckbox').addClass("disabled");
//checkbox
$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
//button
$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", true );
$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", true );
$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", true );
$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", true );
//alert("not empty");
}
else if($(this).prop("checked") == false){
console.log("Checkbox is unchecked.");
$('div.chckbox').removeClass("disabled");
//checkbox
$( "#male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
$( "#female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
$( "#notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
//button
$( ".check-male" ).prop( "disabled", false );
$( ".check-female" ).prop( "disabled", false );
$( ".check-notdeclared" ).prop( "disabled", false );
$( ".reset" ).prop( "disabled", false );
//alert("empty");
$(div.chckbox).removeClass("disabled");
}
});
});
</script>
</center>
</body>
</html>