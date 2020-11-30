ContentTool.js

Hi all. I’m using ContentTools.js (https://getcontenttools.com/api) and I am experiencing a small problem in IE11. When using a table, I add text in the first table cell. Then I use the tab key to move to the next cell to add some more data. This works as expected, but if I click into a third cell and don’t use the tab key and if I try to use the tab key to move to the fourth cell, the cursor jumps out of the table and to the next element.

I can see this being caused by: this._domElement.blur();

Has anyone else experienced this or something similar? Thanks for any help or tips.