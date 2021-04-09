Content property

HTML & CSS
#1 
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body style="background-color:lightblue;">



<p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p>

</body>
</html>

.hz::before{

  background: red;
  display:block;
  height: 10px;
  /* height of block*/
content:url(buddha.jpg);
}



  body
  {


background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("skin.jfif");

    /*inserting multiple images in the background*/


    background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat;

    /* any background image will start from the top left corner of the element targeted*/

  background-size: 100% 50%, 100% 100%;

  /* setting the width and height of both the images */

  }

Here the backimage shows but not full

image
image

CASE 2:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body style="background-color:lightblue;">

<h2>height of Image is larger than Display Red block</h2>
<p>CUT OFF for background color to show is 44px(less than 44px). Height of block associated
  with the below text is 44px  or less than that </p>

<p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT</p>


<br><br><br><br><br><br>

</body>
</html>

.hz::before{

  background: red;
  display:block;
  height: 10px;
  /* height of block*/
content:url(buddha.jpg);
}





  body
  {


background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("skin.jfif");

    /*inserting multiple images in the background*/


    background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat;

    /* any background image will start from the top left corner of the element targeted*/

  background-size: 100% 50%, 100% 100%;

  /* setting the width and height of both the images */

  }

The br,br,br,br,br,br increases the height of the body

The back image is not taking up additional space when there is no break i am giving but when i am giving breaks then back imag covers whole of the body .

Actually it makes sense as when i am giving breaks, the 2nd back image size is 100 percent of total body so it covers the whole screen and when i am not giving breaks then the 2nd back image is also covering 100 percent of total body .​

​But when i am not giving breaks the body (if u inspect using f12) is upto a certain limit not the full height of the screen thats why (not giving breaks) the back image is covering upto the closing tag of body Element only.​

Q:​but the problemn is that why the background color : light blue is showing in that extra space area when i styled the body as background color lightblue not the html element .​

IS the background color sort of compensating for the remaining left out area …then the color should be white isn’t it ? as default color is genrally white as far i know.

ANOTHER PROBLEMN:

Here why the text “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” why does it come just after the red block but not after the Image which is the content of The Content property.
But if i write only content:url(buddha.jpg) inside the code ; then the image precedes the paragraph text .
How does creating a block makes a difference in processing ::before pseudoselector?

#2

When you apply a background color to the body element it automatically propagates to the html element (assuming no background on the html element has been defined). That’s because originally background colors were only defined for the body element and older browsers (<ie6) didn’t really have a concept of the html element (we’re talking long ago now).

So commonly you don’t need to apply a background color to the html element as a background color on the body will propagate to the html element and flood the whole viewport. This is not the case with images when you use background-size in percent but a normal repeated image on the body element will also fill the viewport. Percentages in CSS need something to base their percentage on so you would need the html element to have a height of 100% and then you could set a min-height:100% on the body element for your pictures. Or instead have a min-height:100% on the html element and add your images there instead.

However it is likely that none of those approaches will do what you expect so I would need to know the exact dynamics of what you are trying to achieve before offering real code? I expect that you are looking for fixed viewport images that don’t scroll with the document and that requires different techniques.

You have set the .hz::before to 10px height and the browser does what you tell it. The fact that you put a large image in a 10px space is no concern to the browser and anything over the 10px height just overflows the element and is ignored in the flow of the document. The browser has been told the element is 10px high so that’s what you get. You get 10px of your image inside the element and the rest just pokes out. If you add overflow:hidden to that element you will see that the image is cut off. Overflow is visible by default which means you can see it but it does not partake in the flow of the document.

Yes the body element by default is only as tall as its content and if you wanted an initial full height body element you would need to use something like min-height:100vh on the body element. You would also need to negate the margin/padding from the body as that would interfere with those calculations.

If you can elaborate on what you are trying to achieve and the dynamics of how you want it to behave with and without content then we can point you in the right direction :slight_smile:

#3

I did not have any objective in my mind . I was learning css and was playing around with the code(what if i do this …) . So in terms of doing that I got this doubt.

ONE thing to remember is that Image overrides color in the portion that they share , and text sits top on of the image and color .I will actually not say override in case of text as we can see whats behind the text .

"You have set the .hzk::before to 10px height and the browser does what you tell it. The fact that you put a large image in a 10px space is no concern to the browser "

I set a display BLOCK which is red in color to some Height and also told the browser to insert a image before the text of the paragraph and the whole thing(image+block) shall be placed inside paragraph element.
Right?
SO i told the browser to do two things .

I know that :: before pseudoselector and content property go hand in hand right?

If i put something inside content why the browser does not pay attention to the content of content property but pay attention to the HEIGHT OF red block which is not associated with CONTENT property

Okay so i am telling the browser to treat the content (i.e the image) as a block element such that the text cannot placed in the same row as the image and only that specified value of Height shall be taken into account of the image and the text will be under the cropped image and the red block .

Now if the red block size is bigger than the image then i see that the image is inside the red block but only the RED BLOCK precedes the text of the paragraph.

This is coz as u say “The browser has been told the element is some value px high so that’s what you get.”

Which element is high …u are talking about the part which will be before the text of the paragraph right? i.e the block

And so when the height of the block is mentioned it does not matter how tall the Content is …the text inside pargraph elemnt is always gonna be after the block
right??

image
image

Another thing i found out that the body element ends just where the paragraph element ends.

the same “QUIRK” concept goes for back image also , it covers the whole Side viewport (but the body does not include margin still)…although i have not styled html element .
And the height of the Pink background images goes beyond a certain limit after the closing tag of body and then stops . Then the background color:lightblue starts

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body style="background-color:lightblue;">

<p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p>

</body>
</html>

body
  {


background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("pink.jpeg");

    background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat;

   background-size: 100% 50%,100% 100%;
  }

.hz::before{

background: red;
  display:block;
  height: 10px;

content:url(buddha.jpg);
}

if u see the image closely the pink background - image stretches a little bit from the closing tag of the body after the 8px margin …but the back image is supposed to cover 100 percent of body so it should have ended in the highlighted region.
Right?

#4

I actually answered these questions in my last post so please read it again but I will try and clarify a few extra points :slight_smile:

Perhaps it would help if I explained roughly what the content property does. The content property inserts some content into an element (either :before or :after the content in that element). For example in your demo when you use the content property to insert your image into the element called hz you are effectively creating a structure like this.

<p class="hz"><span><img src="img.jpg"></span>HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p>

The content property has inserted an image into the element called hz before the actual content in that element. You have set the content to display:block in the ::before rule and sets its height to 10px. That basically means the image is contained in an element with only 10px height. The pseudo elements :before and :after work at n tandem with the content property. If you imagine the pseudo element being a span and your content sits inside that span. In your case an image sits inside a span and the span has been set to display block with only a height of 10px.

Therefore only 10px of the image will be within that ::before element and the rest of the image overflows. Your image is taller than 10px so it just overflows and is ignored by the browser.

That’s why the words “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” follow after 10px of the image is shown. The hz paragraph which is orange will follow down with the words as shown in your example. The rest of the image you inserted into a 10px element is ignored as if it doesn’t exist. That’s the way the box model works.

If you apply a height to a parent element you cannot have a child that is taller than than the parent . If your child element is taller than the parent then the extra content just overflows and is ignored in the flow of the document.

If you are still talking about the image you inserted with the content property then of course an image sits on a background. That’s absolutely normal. The text “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” is on top of the image only because as far as the browser is concerned that part of the image is overflowing content and ignored.

I also mentioned this in my last post and the body is only as tall as the content it holds.

A background color applied to the body will behave as if its applied to the html element as mentioned in detail in my last post. Background images will also propagate to the html element but if you set a background-size in percent then there must be something to base that percentage on or the body must be full of content.

Sorry, but I don’t quite follow what you are asking as your demo doesn’t match what you are saying or the screenshot you posted. I suggest that you put up a live example to make it easier for us to explain. You can use https://codepen.io/ to put up demos and allow people to more easily play with the code (codepen is free). (If you need example images for demos then you can use https://picsum.photos/ to get placeholder images for demos).

You also need to understand collapsing margins as that will have an effect on how elements behave and the default margin on the p will collapse onto the body and effectively move the body down.

It’s probably best if you put up a live demo and then we can run through these points again :slight_smile:

#5

Ooo! That’s cool. Great tip, thank you.

#6

Of course, if you want to be really cool, you can use https://placebear.com/. biggrin

#7

Niche :grinning:

