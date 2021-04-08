I did not have any objective in my mind . I was learning css and was playing around with the code(what if i do this …) . So in terms of doing that I got this doubt.

ONE thing to remember is that Image overrides color in the portion that they share , and text sits top on of the image and color .I will actually not say override in case of text as we can see whats behind the text .

"You have set the .hzk::before to 10px height and the browser does what you tell it. The fact that you put a large image in a 10px space is no concern to the browser "

I set a display BLOCK which is red in color to some Height and also told the browser to insert a image before the text of the paragraph and the whole thing(image+block) shall be placed inside paragraph element.

Right?

SO i told the browser to do two things .

I know that :: before pseudoselector and content property go hand in hand right?

If i put something inside content why the browser does not pay attention to the content of content property but pay attention to the HEIGHT OF red block which is not associated with CONTENT property

Okay so i am telling the browser to treat the content (i.e the image) as a block element such that the text cannot placed in the same row as the image and only that specified value of Height shall be taken into account of the image and the text will be under the cropped image and the red block .

Now if the red block size is bigger than the image then i see that the image is inside the red block but only the RED BLOCK precedes the text of the paragraph.

This is coz as u say “The browser has been told the element is some value px high so that’s what you get.”

Which element is high …u are talking about the part which will be before the text of the paragraph right? i.e the block

And so when the height of the block is mentioned it does not matter how tall the Content is …the text inside pargraph elemnt is always gonna be after the block

right??

Another thing i found out that the body element ends just where the paragraph element ends.

the same “QUIRK” concept goes for back image also , it covers the whole Side viewport (but the body does not include margin still)…although i have not styled html element .

And the height of the Pink background images goes beyond a certain limit after the closing tag of body and then stops . Then the background color:lightblue starts

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body style="background-color:lightblue;"> <p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p> </body> </html>

body { background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("pink.jpeg"); background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat; background-size: 100% 50%,100% 100%; }

.hz::before{ background: red; display:block; height: 10px; content:url(buddha.jpg); }

if u see the image closely the pink background - image stretches a little bit from the closing tag of the body after the 8px margin …but the back image is supposed to cover 100 percent of body so it should have ended in the highlighted region.

Right?