torresjit100: torresjit100: Q: ​but the problemn is that why the background color : light blue is showing in that extra space area when i styled the body as background color lightblue not the html element .​

When you apply a background color to the body element it automatically propagates to the html element (assuming no background on the html element has been defined). That’s because originally background colors were only defined for the body element and older browsers (<ie6) didn’t really have a concept of the html element (we’re talking long ago now).

So commonly you don’t need to apply a background color to the html element as a background color on the body will propagate to the html element and flood the whole viewport. This is not the case with images when you use background-size in percent but a normal repeated image on the body element will also fill the viewport. Percentages in CSS need something to base their percentage on so you would need the html element to have a height of 100% and then you could set a min-height:100% on the body element for your pictures. Or instead have a min-height:100% on the html element and add your images there instead.

However it is likely that none of those approaches will do what you expect so I would need to know the exact dynamics of what you are trying to achieve before offering real code? I expect that you are looking for fixed viewport images that don’t scroll with the document and that requires different techniques.

torresjit100: torresjit100: Here why the text “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” why does it come just after the red block but not after the Image which is the content of The Content property.

You have set the .hz::before to 10px height and the browser does what you tell it. The fact that you put a large image in a 10px space is no concern to the browser and anything over the 10px height just overflows the element and is ignored in the flow of the document. The browser has been told the element is 10px high so that’s what you get. You get 10px of your image inside the element and the rest just pokes out. If you add overflow:hidden to that element you will see that the image is cut off. Overflow is visible by default which means you can see it but it does not partake in the flow of the document.

torresjit100: torresjit100: The br,br,br,br,br,br increases the height of the body

Yes the body element by default is only as tall as its content and if you wanted an initial full height body element you would need to use something like min-height:100vh on the body element. You would also need to negate the margin/padding from the body as that would interfere with those calculations.

If you can elaborate on what you are trying to achieve and the dynamics of how you want it to behave with and without content then we can point you in the right direction