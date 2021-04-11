I actually answered these questions in my last post so please read it again but I will try and clarify a few extra points

torresjit100: torresjit100: If i put something inside content why the browser does not pay attention to the content of content property but pay attention to the HEIGHT OF red block which is not associated with CONTENT property

Perhaps it would help if I explained roughly what the content property does. The content property inserts some content into an element (either :before or :after the content in that element). For example in your demo when you use the content property to insert your image into the element called hz you are effectively creating a structure like this.

<p class="hz"><span><img src="img.jpg"></span>HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p>

The content property has inserted an image into the element called hz before the actual content in that element and you can imagine that the content is wrapped in an invisible span (i.e. the ::before pseudo element). You have set the content to display:block in the ::before rule and sets its height to 10px. That basically means the image is contained in an element with only 10px height (think of it as the span wrapping an image). The pseudo elements :before and :after work in tandem with the content property. If you imagine the pseudo element being a span and your content property’s content sits inside that span. In your case an image sits inside a span and the span has been set to display block with only a height of 10px. The content property is inside the before element and therefore that element will control how tall the inner content will be allowed to be if you have set heights and display:block etc.

Therefore only 10px of the image will be within that ::before element and the rest of the image overflows. Your image is taller than 10px so it just overflows and is ignored by the browser.

That’s why the words “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” follow after 10px of the image is shown. The hz paragraph which is orange will follow down with the words as shown in your example. The rest of the image you inserted into a 10px element is ignored as if it doesn’t exist. That’s the way the box model works.

If you apply a height to a parent element you cannot have a child that is taller than than the parent . If your child element is taller than the parent then the extra content just overflows and is ignored in the flow of the document.

torresjit100: torresjit100: ONE thing to remember is that Image overrides color in the portion that they share , and text sits top on of the image and color .I will actually not say override in case of text as we can see whats behind the text .

If you are still talking about the image you inserted with the content property then of course an image sits on a background. That’s absolutely normal. The text “HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT” is on top of the image only because as far as the browser is concerned that part of the image is overflowing content and ignored.

torresjit100: torresjit100: Another thing i found out that the body element ends just where the paragraph element ends.

I also mentioned this in my last post and the body is only as tall as the content it holds.

torresjit100: torresjit100: although i have not styled html element .

A background color applied to the body will behave as if its applied to the html element as mentioned in detail in my last post. Background images will also propagate to the html element but if you set a background-size in percent then there must be something to base that percentage on or the body must be full of content.

torresjit100: torresjit100: And the height of the Pink background images goes beyond a certain limit after the closing tag of body and then stops . Then the background color:lightblue starts

Once again its the overflow of that content property image that allows the viewport to scroll so that you can see it but it takes no part on the flow and does not increase the height of the body element and thus all you get is the lightblue background that was propagated to the html element. If you remove your 10px height from your :before rule you will see things start to fall into place properly.

torresjit100: torresjit100: if u see the image closely the pink background - image stretches a little bit from the closing tag of the body after the 8px margin …but the back image is supposed to cover 100 percent of body so it should have ended in the highlighted region.

Right?

Sorry, but I don’t quite follow what you are asking as your demo doesn’t match what you are saying or the screenshot you posted. I suggest that you put up a live example to make it easier for us to explain. You can use https://codepen.io/ to put up demos and allow people to more easily play with the code (codepen is free). (If you need example images for demos then you can use https://picsum.photos/ to get placeholder images for demos).

You also need to understand collapsing margins as that will have an effect on how elements behave and the default margin on the p will collapse onto the body and effectively move the body down.

It’s probably best if you put up a live demo and then we can run through these points again