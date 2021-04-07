Content property

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body style="background-color:lightblue;"> <p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT </p> </body> </html>

.hz::before{ background: red; display:block; height: 10px; /* height of block*/ content:url(buddha.jpg); } body { background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("skin.jfif"); /*inserting multiple images in the background*/ background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat; /* any background image will start from the top left corner of the element targeted*/ background-size: 100% 50%, 100% 100%; /* setting the width and height of both the images */ }

Here the backimage shows but not full

CASE 2:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body style="background-color:lightblue;"> <h2>height of Image is larger than Display Red block</h2> <p>CUT OFF for background color to show is 44px(less than 44px). Height of block associated with the below text is 44px or less than that </p> <p class="hz" style="background:orange;">HERE IS SOME GENERIC CONTENT</p> <br><br><br><br><br><br> </body> </html>

.hz::before{ background: red; display:block; height: 10px; /* height of block*/ content:url(buddha.jpg); } body { background-image:url("pass.jpeg"),url("skin.jfif"); /*inserting multiple images in the background*/ background-repeat: no-repeat,no-repeat; /* any background image will start from the top left corner of the element targeted*/ background-size: 100% 50%, 100% 100%; /* setting the width and height of both the images */ }

The br,br,br,br,br,br increases the height of the body

The back image is not taking up additional space when there is no break i am giving but when i am giving breaks then back imag covers whole of the body .

Actually it makes sense as when i am giving breaks, the 2nd back image size is 100 percent of total body so it covers the whole screen and when i am not giving breaks then the 2nd back image is also covering 100 percent of total body .​

​But when i am not giving breaks the body (if u inspect using f12) is upto a certain limit not the full height of the screen thats why (not giving breaks) the back image is covering upto the closing tag of body Element only.​

Q:​but the problemn is that why the background color : light blue is showing in that extra space area when i styled the body as background color lightblue not the html element .​

IS the background color sort of compensating for the remaining left out area …then the color should be white isn’t it ? as default color is genrally white as far i know.

ANOTHER PROBLEMN: