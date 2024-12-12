Content marketing strategy in seo

According to shared insights, there are three SEO goals: SEO for MMO purposes, SEO for achieving agency KPIs, and SEO for business development. I find this perspective very insightful.

If categorized by these three SEO objectives/types, would fall under the group focusing on business development by combining content marketing and SEO.

My focus is on analyzing the brand, analyzing the product, identifying high-conversion keywords, and building a keyword set to “attract customers.” At this stage, I heavily focus on the product, its documentation, and creating media materials for the business.

The image below shows a product and brand analysis map to develop keyword strategies and content plans for SEO campaigns and sales.

PRODUCT CONTENT

From this map, I derive a set of 20+ pieces of content for products and services to publish on the website, combining SEO and content marketing efforts.

This content set includes:

Is the product good? How much does the product cost? Where to buy the product? Where is the product sold? Ingredients/components of the product. Are there any side effects/Is it harmful? Product certification. Product usage regimen. How to distinguish between real and fake products. Instructions for using the product. Customer feedback stories about the product. Highlighting each ingredient and introducing the product (maximize all ingredients). Highlighting each benefit of the product (maximize all benefits). Product origin. Is the product a scam? Has anyone used the product? Product reviews. Product selling locations. Product promotions. Comparison of products/ingredients/effectiveness.

Additionally, there’s a system of review toplist articles, which are currently very popular and yielding great results.

BRAND CONTENT

Furthermore, for brands, there is also a keyword set with topics similar to the product ones, which you can see in detail in the map.