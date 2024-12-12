Content marketing strategy in seo

According to shared insights, there are three SEO goals: SEO for MMO purposes, SEO for achieving agency KPIs, and SEO for business development. I find this perspective very insightful.
If categorized by these three SEO objectives/types, would fall under the group focusing on business development by combining content marketing and SEO.
My focus is on analyzing the brand, analyzing the product, identifying high-conversion keywords, and building a keyword set to “attract customers.” At this stage, I heavily focus on the product, its documentation, and creating media materials for the business.
The image below shows a product and brand analysis map to develop keyword strategies and content plans for SEO campaigns and sales.
PRODUCT CONTENT
From this map, I derive a set of 20+ pieces of content for products and services to publish on the website, combining SEO and content marketing efforts.
This content set includes:
- Is the product good?
- How much does the product cost?
- Where to buy the product?
- Where is the product sold?
- Ingredients/components of the product.
- Are there any side effects/Is it harmful?
- Product certification.
- Product usage regimen.
- How to distinguish between real and fake products.
- Instructions for using the product.
- Customer feedback stories about the product.
- Highlighting each ingredient and introducing the product (maximize all ingredients).
- Highlighting each benefit of the product (maximize all benefits).
- Product origin.
- Is the product a scam?
- Has anyone used the product?
- Product reviews.
- Product selling locations.
- Product promotions.
- Comparison of products/ingredients/effectiveness.
Additionally, there’s a system of review toplist articles, which are currently very popular and yielding great results.
BRAND CONTENT
Furthermore, for brands, there is also a keyword set with topics similar to the product ones, which you can see in detail in the map.
- The brand’s distribution system: online/offline.
- Brand representatives: KOC/KOL/Experts.
- Representative offices in three regions and nationwide.
- Recruitment information.
- Information on events and activities, etc.
