Content-box vs. border-box

When it comes to box-sizing…
Is there any compelling reason to use content-box?
It seems like border-box is much more intuitive, even though I never knew it existed until now.?!
When it comes to box-sizing…
Is there any compelling reason to use content-box?
It seems like border-box is much more intuitive, even though I never knew it existed until now.?!
Further reading:-
coothead
Thanks @coothead, but that doesn’t answer my question…
(I already know what each one does.)
OK.
The current vogue appears to be the insertion
of this blanket CSS…
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *::before, *::after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
My contrary nature, does not allow me to do this.
So you could say that I have a “compelling reason” to
use the browser default setting which is content-box.
I just use border-box as and when I need to.
coothead
So you do it to be a rebel, but it seems for no other logical reason.
It has always seemed dumb to me that if I specify a box that is 100px by 100px, that after I start styling it it is no longer that size.
But to each his/her own.
I was just curious what others think.
More so, I am wondering why you would not want to use border-box?
I did not say that I “would not want to use border-box”.
What I did indicate was that I prefer to use it selectively.
There may well be different constraints for those who are
forced to work within a group who, I suppose, must all sing
from the same hymn sheet.
But I am a free agent and I really don’t give a sh12.
coothead
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.