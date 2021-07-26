Contact Us Link

Hello, on this website https://www.plantation-shutters-logan.com.au when people click on the CONTACT US at the top of the page I want them to be sent to the area of the website in the image enclosed. How do I do that?
The problem you have is a duplicate ID.
id="contact" is on the section previous to the div which contains “Contact Us” and has the same ID.
Validating your code will highlight errors like this.
2 Likes
Thankyou, you have fixed the problem.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.