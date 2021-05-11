Contact form what do i need to make it work?

Hi from -2° snowy York UK
On my site there is a contact form, I cant remember what i have to do to get messages sent to my inbox, do need some sort of PHP script?
Thanks,
David
Hi from -2° snowy York UK
On my site there is a contact form, I cant remember what i have to do to get messages sent to my inbox, do need some sort of PHP script?
Thanks,
David
Sure do. Or at least something that runs on the server.
Ok tomorrow i’m going to use this tutorial to see if I can get my web form working https://code.tutsplus.com/tutorials/create-a-contact-form-in-php--cms-32314
Wish me luck!
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.