Contact form what do i need to make it work?

Hi from -2° snowy York UK :slight_smile:

On my site there is a contact form, I cant remember what i have to do to get messages sent to my inbox, do need some sort of PHP script?

Thanks,
David

Sure do. Or at least something that runs on the server.

Ok tomorrow i’m going to use this tutorial to see if I can get my web form working https://code.tutsplus.com/tutorials/create-a-contact-form-in-php--cms-32314

Wish me luck!

Security on a php form
