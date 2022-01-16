Contact form in oop php

I am really not the person that does too much with validation in PHP OOP as I basically just check to see if the passwords they enter in are what they want and are accurate. I also check to see if the username if they are registering is already taken though I also do that when I am storing their info in the database table.

Here’s an example of my simple validation class:

namespace PhotoTech; use PDO; class Validation extends DatabaseObject { public static string $table = "admins"; // Table Name: public static function usernameCheck($username): array { if (isset(static::$table)) { $query = "SELECT username FROM " . static::$table ." WHERE username = :username"; } $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($query); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username); $stmt->execute(); if ($stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) { $data['check'] = true; return $data; } $data['check'] = false; return $data; } public static function verifyPassword($password, $redo): bool { return $password === $redo; } }

I think it’s better to learn inheritance and design patterns such as MVC though I use Active Record Design pattern as most of my websites are not that complicated. In my opinion you learn more about OOP in PHP doing a Database Object Class. Here’s an example of my class that I use:

<?php namespace PhotoTech; use mysql_xdevapi\Exception; use PDO; use PDOException; class DatabaseObject // Extended by the children class: { static protected string $table = ""; // Overridden by the calling class: static protected array $db_columns = []; // Overridden by the calling class: static protected array $objects = []; static protected array $params = []; static protected $searchItem; static protected $searchValue; /* * There is NO read() method this fetch_all method * basically does the same thing. The query ($sql) * is done in the class the calls this method. */ public static function fetch_by_column_name($sql) { $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); // Database::pdo() is the PDO Connection $stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]); return $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } public static function fetch_all_by_column_name($sql): array { $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]); return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } public static function fetch_all($sql): array { $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]); return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } /* * Total rows in Database Table */ public static function countAll() { return Database::pdo()->query("SELECT count(id) FROM " . static::$table)->fetchColumn(); } /* * Pagination static function/method to limit * the number of records per page. This is * useful for tables that contain a lot of * records (data). */ public static function page($perPage, $offset, $loc = 'index'): array { $sql = 'SELECT * FROM ' . static::$table . ' ORDER BY page DESC, date_added DESC LIMIT :perPage OFFSET :blogOffset'; $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); // Prepare the query: $stmt->execute(['perPage' => $perPage, 'blogOffset' => $offset]); // Execute the query with the supplied data: return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } /* * Grab Record will be used for editing: */ public static function fetch_by_id($id) { $sql = "SELECT * FROM " . static::$table . " WHERE id=:id LIMIT 1"; $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(['id' => $id]); return $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } /* * Create/Insert new record in the database table * that can be used for more than one table. */ /** * @param mixed $searchItem */ public static function setSearchItem(mixed $searchItem): void { self::$searchItem = $searchItem; } /** * @param mixed $searchValue */ public static function setSearchValue(mixed $searchValue): void { self::$searchValue = $searchValue; } public function create():bool { try { /* Initialize an array */ $attribute_pairs = []; /* * Setup the query using prepared states with static:$params being * the columns and the array keys being the prepared named placeholders. */ $sql = 'INSERT INTO ' . static::$table . '(' . implode(", ", array_keys(static::$params)) . ')'; $sql .= ' VALUES ( :' . implode(', :', array_keys(static::$params)) . ')'; /* * Prepare the Database Table: */ $stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); /* * Grab the corresponding values in order to * insert them into the table when the script * is executed. */ foreach (static::$params as $key => $value) { if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id: $attribute_pairs[] = $value; // Assign it to an array: } return $stmt->execute($attribute_pairs); // Execute and send boolean true: } catch (PDOException $e) { /* * echo "unique index" . $e->errorInfo[1] . "<br>"; * * An error has occurred if the error number is for something that * this code is designed to handle, i.e. a duplicate index, handle it * by telling the user what was wrong with the data they submitted * failure due to a specific error number that can be recovered * from by the visitor submitting a different value * * return false; * * else the error is for something else, either due to a * programming mistake or not validating input data properly, * that the visitor cannot do anything about or needs to know about * * throw $e; * * re-throw the exception and let the next higher exception * handler, php in this case, catch and handle it */ if ($e->errorInfo[1] === 1062) { return false; } throw $e; } catch (Exception $e) { echo 'Caught exception: ', $e->getMessage(), "

"; // Not for a production server: } return true; } /* * This is the update that method that I came up with and * it does use named place holders. I have always found * updating is easier than creating/adding a record for * some strange reason? */ public function update(): bool { /* Initialize an array */ $attribute_pairs = []; /* Create the prepared statement string */ foreach (static::$params as $key => $value) { if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id: $attribute_pairs[] = "{$key}=:{$key}"; // Assign it to an array: } /* * The sql implodes the prepared statement array in the proper format * and updates the correct record by id. */ $sql = 'UPDATE ' . static::$table . ' SET '; $sql .= implode(", ", $attribute_pairs) . ' WHERE id =:id'; /* Normally in two lines, but you can daisy chain pdo method calls */ Database::pdo()->prepare($sql)->execute(static::$params); return true; } /* * Delete is probably the most easiest of CRUD (Create Read Update Delete), * but is the most dangerous method of the four as the erasure of the data is permanent of * PlEASE USE WITH CAUTION! (I use a small javascript code to warn users of deletion) */ public function delete($id): bool { $sql = 'DELETE FROM ' . static::$table . ' WHERE id=:id'; return Database::pdo()->prepare($sql)->execute([':id' => $id]); } }

I’m even still learning something new everyday myself and I use LinkedIn Learning though it’s a paid site, but I like it.