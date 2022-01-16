im learnig oop php, im trying to create contact form but could find one with oop php, can any one just me website, video tutorial or online paid site like udemy where i can learn validating contact form in oop php
I am really not the person that does too much with validation in PHP OOP as I basically just check to see if the passwords they enter in are what they want and are accurate. I also check to see if the username if they are registering is already taken though I also do that when I am storing their info in the database table.
Here’s an example of my simple validation class:
namespace PhotoTech;
use PDO;
class Validation extends DatabaseObject
{
public static string $table = "admins"; // Table Name:
public static function usernameCheck($username): array
{
if (isset(static::$table)) {
$query = "SELECT username FROM " . static::$table ." WHERE username = :username";
}
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($query);
$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username);
$stmt->execute();
if ($stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
$data['check'] = true;
return $data;
}
$data['check'] = false;
return $data;
}
public static function verifyPassword($password, $redo): bool
{
return $password === $redo;
}
}
I think it’s better to learn inheritance and design patterns such as MVC though I use Active Record Design pattern as most of my websites are not that complicated. In my opinion you learn more about OOP in PHP doing a Database Object Class. Here’s an example of my class that I use:
<?php
namespace PhotoTech;
use mysql_xdevapi\Exception;
use PDO;
use PDOException;
class DatabaseObject // Extended by the children class:
{
static protected string $table = ""; // Overridden by the calling class:
static protected array $db_columns = []; // Overridden by the calling class:
static protected array $objects = [];
static protected array $params = [];
static protected $searchItem;
static protected $searchValue;
/*
* There is NO read() method this fetch_all method
* basically does the same thing. The query ($sql)
* is done in the class the calls this method.
*/
public static function fetch_by_column_name($sql)
{
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); // Database::pdo() is the PDO Connection
$stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]);
return $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
public static function fetch_all_by_column_name($sql): array
{
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]);
return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
public static function fetch_all($sql): array
{
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([ static::$searchItem => static::$searchValue ]);
return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
/*
* Total rows in Database Table
*/
public static function countAll() {
return Database::pdo()->query("SELECT count(id) FROM " . static::$table)->fetchColumn();
}
/*
* Pagination static function/method to limit
* the number of records per page. This is
* useful for tables that contain a lot of
* records (data).
*/
public static function page($perPage, $offset, $loc = 'index'): array
{
$sql = 'SELECT * FROM ' . static::$table . ' ORDER BY page DESC, date_added DESC LIMIT :perPage OFFSET :blogOffset';
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql); // Prepare the query:
$stmt->execute(['perPage' => $perPage, 'blogOffset' => $offset]); // Execute the query with the supplied data:
return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
/*
* Grab Record will be used for editing:
*/
public static function fetch_by_id($id)
{
$sql = "SELECT * FROM " . static::$table . " WHERE id=:id LIMIT 1";
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute(['id' => $id]);
return $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
/*
* Create/Insert new record in the database table
* that can be used for more than one table.
*/
/**
* @param mixed $searchItem
*/
public static function setSearchItem(mixed $searchItem): void
{
self::$searchItem = $searchItem;
}
/**
* @param mixed $searchValue
*/
public static function setSearchValue(mixed $searchValue): void
{
self::$searchValue = $searchValue;
}
public function create():bool
{
try {
/* Initialize an array */
$attribute_pairs = [];
/*
* Setup the query using prepared states with static:$params being
* the columns and the array keys being the prepared named placeholders.
*/
$sql = 'INSERT INTO ' . static::$table . '(' . implode(", ", array_keys(static::$params)) . ')';
$sql .= ' VALUES ( :' . implode(', :', array_keys(static::$params)) . ')';
/*
* Prepare the Database Table:
*/
$stmt = Database::pdo()->prepare($sql);
/*
* Grab the corresponding values in order to
* insert them into the table when the script
* is executed.
*/
foreach (static::$params as $key => $value)
{
if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id:
$attribute_pairs[] = $value; // Assign it to an array:
}
return $stmt->execute($attribute_pairs); // Execute and send boolean true:
} catch (PDOException $e) {
/*
* echo "unique index" . $e->errorInfo[1] . "<br>";
*
* An error has occurred if the error number is for something that
* this code is designed to handle, i.e. a duplicate index, handle it
* by telling the user what was wrong with the data they submitted
* failure due to a specific error number that can be recovered
* from by the visitor submitting a different value
*
* return false;
*
* else the error is for something else, either due to a
* programming mistake or not validating input data properly,
* that the visitor cannot do anything about or needs to know about
*
* throw $e;
*
* re-throw the exception and let the next higher exception
* handler, php in this case, catch and handle it
*/
if ($e->errorInfo[1] === 1062) {
return false;
}
throw $e;
} catch (Exception $e) {
echo 'Caught exception: ', $e->getMessage(), "\n"; // Not for a production server:
}
return true;
}
/*
* This is the update that method that I came up with and
* it does use named place holders. I have always found
* updating is easier than creating/adding a record for
* some strange reason?
*/
public function update(): bool
{
/* Initialize an array */
$attribute_pairs = [];
/* Create the prepared statement string */
foreach (static::$params as $key => $value)
{
if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id:
$attribute_pairs[] = "{$key}=:{$key}"; // Assign it to an array:
}
/*
* The sql implodes the prepared statement array in the proper format
* and updates the correct record by id.
*/
$sql = 'UPDATE ' . static::$table . ' SET ';
$sql .= implode(", ", $attribute_pairs) . ' WHERE id =:id';
/* Normally in two lines, but you can daisy chain pdo method calls */
Database::pdo()->prepare($sql)->execute(static::$params);
return true;
}
/*
* Delete is probably the most easiest of CRUD (Create Read Update Delete),
* but is the most dangerous method of the four as the erasure of the data is permanent of
* PlEASE USE WITH CAUTION! (I use a small javascript code to warn users of deletion)
*/
public function delete($id): bool
{
$sql = 'DELETE FROM ' . static::$table . ' WHERE id=:id';
return Database::pdo()->prepare($sql)->execute([':id' => $id]);
}
}
I’m even still learning something new everyday myself and I use LinkedIn Learning though it’s a paid site, but I like it.