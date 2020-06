djboziah: djboziah: If i wanted the subscriber to get a message that says you message has been sent what do i need to enter?

Have a read up on the echo statement.

djboziah: djboziah: That got rid of the message.Thank you.

While it has got rid of the message, it has also prevented your header redirect from working. To get that working, you need to find and cure the cause of the problem, which is that your code has sent some output to the browser before it gets to the header line. It might be just as simple as blank space in the code file before your opening PHP tag. Your code in the first post appears to have a space on the first line:

<?php