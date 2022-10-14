Contact-form-handler.php stopped working on my sites

I maintain a couple of websites (my own and a non-profit) that has a contact/donation form. This form was obtained many years ago as a free form. It has stopped working and I am trying to fix it but don’t know PHP. Can I copy the script here so someone can look at it and help me fix it?
Sure you can copy the code here. When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the
We will also need to know what error(s) you are getting when someone submits a form. If nothing is showing in the browser, you should look in the error logs. They should be available from your control panel.
It would also be handy to know what version of PHP your server is running.
Do you know what changed between when it did work, then didn’t?
If it’s an old script, perhaps the host stopped providing an old PHP version and the script is no longer compatible. It may not be that, just the first idea that came to mind.
But the error log is often the key to finding what’s wrong.
Here is the code for the donation form. I am not clear on when this stopped working. My client only recently contacted me saying visitors to her site could not use the form. After filling out the form and clicking the submit button, it takes me to a page that says this page isn’t working. It is currently unable to handle this request. Her site is hosted at godaddy.com and is using 8.1 PHP.
<?php
$errors = '';
$myemail = 'info@abc.org';
if(empty($_POST['name']) ||
empty($_POST['email']))
{
$errors .= "\r\n Error: all fields are required";
}
$name = $_POST['name'];
$address = $_POST['address'];
$city = $_POST['city'];
$state = $_POST['state'];
$zipcode = $_POST['zipcode'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$phone = $_POST['phone'];
$memory = $_POST['memory'];
$honor = $_POST['honor'];
$checkbox = $_POST['checkbox'];
if (!eregi(
"^[_a-z0-9-]+(\.[_a-z0-9-]+)*@[a-z0-9-]+(\.[a-z0-9-]+)*(\.[a-z]{2,3})$",
$email))
{
$errors .= "\r\n Error: Invalid email address";
}
if( empty($errors))
{
$to = $myemail;
$email_subject = "Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research Donation: $name";
$email_body = "You have received a new donation. ".
" Here are the details:\r\n Name: $name\r\n Address: $address\r\n City: $city\r\n State: $state\r\n Zip Code: $zipcode\r\n Email Address: $email\r\n phone: $phone\r\n memory: $memory\r\n honor: $honor\r\n Checkbox: $checkbox";
$headers = "MIME-Versin: 1.0\r\n" .
"Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1; format=flowed\r\n" .
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit\r\n" .
"From: $myemail\r\n" .
"Reply: $email_address\r\n".
"Return-Path: $email_address\r\n".
"X-Mailer: PHP" . phpversion();
mail($to,$email_subject,$email_body,$headers);
//redirect to the 'thank you' page
header('Location: form_thanks.html');
exit();
}
?>
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Contact form handler</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- This page is displayed only if there is some error -->
<?php
echo nl2br($errors);
?>
</body>
</html>
The
eregi function was removed in PHP 7.
Use
preg_match instead of it. Though in this case you should use
filter_var to validate an email address.
I guess the host updated from PHP 5.X
if(!filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)){
$errors .= "\r\n Error: Invalid email address";
}
I changed the (!eregi( to what you suggested. I found a website that is a PHP sandbox and ran the code. Here are the results.
Warning: Undefined array key "name" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 10
Warning: Undefined array key "address" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 11
Warning: Undefined array key "city" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 12
Warning: Undefined array key "state" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 13
Warning: Undefined array key "zipcode" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 14
Warning: Undefined array key "email" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 15
Warning: Undefined array key "phone" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 16
Warning: Undefined array key "memory" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 17
Warning: Undefined array key "honor" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 18
Warning: Undefined array key "checkbox" in /home/user/scripts/code.php on line 19
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Contact form handler</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- This page is displayed only if there is some error -->
<br />
Error: all fields are required<br />
Error: Invalid email address
</body>
</html>
I guess that is because there is no
$_POST data from a form submission in your sandbox.
Really the whole form processing should be within a condition like this:-
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){
// Process form data here!!
}
So it only runs when the form is submitted.
But I guess that won’t work in your sandbox, as no post data will no longer result in an error, it will just mean nothing happens, because it no longer tries to process data that isn’t there.