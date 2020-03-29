Contact form after submitting doesnt show success message on same page

<form id="contact-form" method="post" action="contact.php">
<div class="messages"></div>
<div class="controls">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_name">Firstname *</label>
<input id="form_name" type="text" name="name" class="form-control" placeholder="Please enter your firstname *" required="required" data-error="Firstname is required.">
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_lastname">Lastname *</label>
<input id="form_lastname" type="text" name="surname" class="form-control" placeholder="Please enter your lastname *" required="required" data-error="Lastname is required.">
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_email">Email *</label>
<input id="form_email" type="email" name="email" class="form-control" placeholder="Please enter your email *" required="required" data-error="Valid email is required.">
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_need">Please specify your need *</label>
<select id="form_need" name="need" class="form-control" required="required" data-error="Please specify your need.">
<option value="">-----</option>
<option value="Request quotation">Request quotation</option>
<option value="Request order status">Request order status</option>
<option value="Request copy of an invoice">Request copy of an invoice</option>
<option value="Other">Other</option>
</select>
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_message">Message *</label>
<textarea id="form_message" name="message" class="form-control" placeholder="Message for me *" rows="4" required="required" data-error="Please, leave us a message."></textarea>
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="form-group">
<div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="6LdX5uQUAAAAAEPAP03K3_jafzIdoOFSblSgm2um" data-callback="verifyRecaptchaCallback" data-expired-callback="expiredRecaptchaCallback"></div>
<input class="form-control d-none" data-recaptcha="true" required data-error="Please complete the Captcha">
<div class="help-block with-errors"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-12">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-success btn-send btn-danger-gradiant mt-3 mb-3 text-white border-0 py-2 px-3" value="Send message"><span> SUBMIT NOW <i class="fa fa-paper-plane"></i></span></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
<p class="text-muted">
<strong>*</strong> These fields are required.
</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
$(function () {
window.verifyRecaptchaCallback = function (response) {
$('input[data-recaptcha]').val(response).trigger('change');
}
window.expiredRecaptchaCallback = function () {
$('input[data-recaptcha]').val("").trigger('change');
}
$('#contact-form').validator();
$('#contact-form').on('submit', function (e) {
if (!e.isDefaultPrevented()) {
var url = "contact.php";
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: url,
data: $(this).serialize(),
success: function (data) {
var messageAlert = 'alert-' + data.type;
var messageText = data.message;
var alertBox = '<div class="alert ' + messageAlert + ' alert-dismissable"><button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="alert" aria-hidden="true">×</button>' + messageText + '</div>';
if (messageAlert && messageText) {
$('#contact-form').find('.messages').html(alertBox);
$('#contact-form')[0].reset();
grecaptcha.reset();
}
}
});
return false;
}
})
});
<?php
// require ReCaptcha class
require('recaptcha-master/src/autoload.php');
// configure
// an email address that will be in the From field of the email.
$from = 'Demo contact form <demo@domain.com>';
// an email address that will receive the email with the output of the form
$sendTo = 'Demo contact form <demo@domain.com>';
// subject of the email
$subject = 'New message from contact form';
// form field names and their translations.
// array variable name => Text to appear in the email
$fields = array('name' => 'Name', 'surname' => 'Surname', 'phone' => 'Phone', 'email' => 'Email', 'message' => 'Message');
// message that will be displayed when everything is OK :)
$okMessage = 'Contact form successfully submitted. Thank you, I will get back to you soon!';
// If something goes wrong, we will display this message.
$errorMessage = 'There was an error while submitting the form. Please try again later';
// ReCaptch Secret
$recaptchaSecret = '6LdX5uQUAAAAAEakfeeS4jlKkOjvSaqrawNp4gUD';
// let's do the sending
// if you are not debugging and don't need error reporting, turn this off by error_reporting(0);
error_reporting(E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE);
try {
if (!empty($_POST)) {
// validate the ReCaptcha, if something is wrong, we throw an Exception,
// i.e. code stops executing and goes to catch() block
if (!isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])) {
throw new \Exception('ReCaptcha is not set.');
}
// do not forget to enter your secret key from https://www.google.com/recaptcha/admin
$recaptcha = new \ReCaptcha\ReCaptcha($recaptchaSecret, new \ReCaptcha\RequestMethod\CurlPost());
// we validate the ReCaptcha field together with the user's IP address
$response = $recaptcha->verify($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'], $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']);
if (!$response->isSuccess()) {
throw new \Exception('ReCaptcha was not validated.');
}
// everything went well, we can compose the message, as usually
$emailText = "You have a new message from your contact form\n=============================\n";
foreach ($_POST as $key => $value) {
// If the field exists in the $fields array, include it in the email
if (isset($fields[$key])) {
$emailText .= "$fields[$key]: $value\n";
}
}
// All the neccessary headers for the email.
$headers = array('Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8";',
'From: ' . $from,
'Reply-To: ' . $from,
'Return-Path: ' . $from,
);
// Send email
mail($sendTo, $subject, $emailText, implode("\n", $headers));
$responseArray = array('type' => 'success', 'message' => $okMessage);
}
} catch (\Exception $e) {
$responseArray = array('type' => 'danger', 'message' => $e->getMessage());
}
if (!empty($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) && strtolower($_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUESTED_WITH']) == 'xmlhttprequest') {
$encoded = json_encode($responseArray);
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo $encoded;
} else {
echo $responseArray['message'];
}