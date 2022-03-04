Console.log isn't a function

Growly: Growly: (function(){ document.getElementById("myH2").innerHTML = "hey!"; })();

There’s something else going on here. If I copy your script into the console and execute it, it works just fine. Note I had to change document.getElementById(“myH2”) to document.body as I don’t have that ‘#myH2’ element. e.g.

(function(){ document.body.innerHTML = "hey!"; })();

So your IIFE function is just fine!