Console log data returned from axios in action

This is because
req is a promise, and the promise itself doesn’t have a
success property. Also note that by nature, promises are asynchronous – the promise may not resolve immediately but at some point in the future when you have already returned from the
registerUser() function.
Thus, you have to return a promise chained to the request, and the
registerUser() has to be consumed accordingly:
export function registerUser(newUser, userList) {
return axios.post(`/api/register`, newUser)
.then(res => res.data);
.then(data => ({
type: 'USER_REGISTER',
registered: data.success,
payload: [...userList, data.name]
}))
}
registerUser('foo', ['bar', 'baz']).then(console.log)
– You can’t break out of promise land.