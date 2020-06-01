Console log data returned from axios in action

william1: william1: But I get the registered value as undefined . Any ideas why is that ?

This is because req is a promise, and the promise itself doesn’t have a success property. Also note that by nature, promises are asynchronous – the promise may not resolve immediately but at some point in the future when you have already returned from the registerUser() function.

Thus, you have to return a promise chained to the request, and the registerUser() has to be consumed accordingly:

export function registerUser(newUser, userList) { return axios.post(`/api/register`, newUser) .then(res => res.data); .then(data => ({ type: 'USER_REGISTER', registered: data.success, payload: [...userList, data.name] })) } registerUser('foo', ['bar', 'baz']).then(console.log)

– You can’t break out of promise land.