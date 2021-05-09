Cons of changing blog title & domain

Hello everyone. I have a burning question: does editing the blog title on WP, and therefore the domain name, have an impact on the blog views?

My blog is a collective project called Scribacchini, which we would like to change into Scribacchine, and so along with the domain. One of my fellow blogger is adamant that this will cause the blog total views to decrease (we are talking of WP stats, not Google Analytics.)

In my view, editing the blog title won’t change much (given that I am only changing one letter) could you tell me if I am wrong?

Also, is there a checklist of things I should know, before changing the title?

If someone could help me, I would be very grateful! I have tried browsing online looking for answers but only got more confused.

Many thanks,

S.