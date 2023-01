I have never seen a message like:

To perform the requested action, WordPress needs to access your web server. Please enter your FTP credentials to proceed.

If you do not remember your credentials, you should contact your web host.

How is it possible WP installation requested information like FTP as it is managed by administration and only SFTP as FTP is not used anymore and SFTP requests only Key pass not a simple password?

IT is also not an option for SFTP.